News & Insights

Stocks
GCCFF

Golden Cariboo Strikes More Gold at Halo Zone

November 26, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Golden Cariboo Resources has discovered additional visible gold in its latest drill hole, QGQ24-20, at the Halo zone in British Columbia. The company plans to continue drilling throughout the winter, with a short break in late December. This discovery marks the eighth consecutive drill hole in the area to encounter visible gold, indicating a potentially significant gold system.

For further insights into TSE:GCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.