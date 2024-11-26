Golden Cariboo Strikes More Gold at Halo Zone

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources has discovered additional visible gold in its latest drill hole, QGQ24-20, at the Halo zone in British Columbia. The company plans to continue drilling throughout the winter, with a short break in late December. This discovery marks the eighth consecutive drill hole in the area to encounter visible gold, indicating a potentially significant gold system.

