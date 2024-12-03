Golden Cariboo Resources Unveils Promising Gold Findings

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.
Golden Cariboo Resources has announced promising results from their 2024 field campaign, highlighting significant gold findings in the Halo zone and the Washburn Lateral claim. These discoveries indicate a considerable potential for gold resources yet to be explored, particularly in the southeastern extension of the North Hixon zone.
