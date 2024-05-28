Golden Cariboo Resources Intensifies Gold Ridge Exploration

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is ramping up its exploration efforts by extending field operations to the Gold Ridge claims within its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Project. The initiative includes geological mapping, prospecting, and sediment sampling in an area that has been underexplored historically. The claims are strategically located adjacent to Osisko Development Corp.’s Cariboo Gold project, hinting at promising prospects for Golden Cariboo Resources.

