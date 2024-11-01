Golden Cariboo Resources Grants Stock Options

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. has granted 775,000 stock options to its team, enabling them to purchase shares at $0.23 each for five years. The company is actively pursuing gold exploration at its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property, which has historical significance in British Columbia’s gold mining history.

