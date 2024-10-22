News & Insights

Golden Cariboo Resources Ends Drilling Near Osisko

October 22, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources halted its drilling operation at the QGQ24-17 drill hole due to its proximity to Osisko Development Corporation’s mineral claims. This marks the first exploration in the area, revealing promising vein zones similar to those found in previous projects. The company eagerly awaits assay results to evaluate the potential of these findings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

