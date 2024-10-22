Golden Cariboo Resources Ends Drilling Near Osisko

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources halted its drilling operation at the QGQ24-17 drill hole due to its proximity to Osisko Development Corporation’s mineral claims. This marks the first exploration in the area, revealing promising vein zones similar to those found in previous projects. The company eagerly awaits assay results to evaluate the potential of these findings.

