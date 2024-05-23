Golden Cariboo Launches $2.5M Private Placement

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. has announced a $2.5 million non-brokered private placement to issue 10 million units at $0.25 each, aimed at funding property exploration and general working capital. The units, accompanied by warrants exercisable over a three-year term, are subject to a four-month hold period and approval by the CSE Exchange. This strategic move underlines the company’s commitment to advancing its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine project, a historically significant site in the heart of British Columbia’s gold country.

