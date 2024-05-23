News & Insights

Stocks
GCCFF

Golden Cariboo Launches $2.5M Private Placement

May 23, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. has announced a $2.5 million non-brokered private placement to issue 10 million units at $0.25 each, aimed at funding property exploration and general working capital. The units, accompanied by warrants exercisable over a three-year term, are subject to a four-month hold period and approval by the CSE Exchange. This strategic move underlines the company’s commitment to advancing its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine project, a historically significant site in the heart of British Columbia’s gold country.

For further insights into TSE:GCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.