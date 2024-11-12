Golden Cariboo Expands with Key Land Acquisition

Golden Cariboo Resources (TSE:GCC) has released an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. has announced the acquisition of the Washburn Lateral District Lot, a significant area with mineral rights adjacent to the historic Quesnelle Quartz Mine. This acquisition allows the company to further explore and potentially expand its gold trend in the region. The lot has had limited exploration, presenting new opportunities for the company.

