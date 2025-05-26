Golden Arrow Resources CEO Joseph Grosso Steps Down; Nikolaos Cacos To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (GRG.V), a natural resource company in Argentina, on Monday announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Joseph Grosso is stepping down, and it has appointed Nikolaos Cacos for the role. The reason for the step down and the date of appointment are undisclosed. Joseph Grosso will continue to serve as a Director and Chairman of the Board. On Thursday, Golden Arrow Resources, closed trading at C$0.0450 on the TSXV market.

