Markets

Golden Arrow Resources CEO Joseph Grosso Steps Down; Nikolaos Cacos To Succeed

May 26, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (GRG.V), a natural resource company in Argentina, on Monday announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Joseph Grosso is stepping down, and it has appointed Nikolaos Cacos for the role. The reason for the step down and the date of appointment are undisclosed. Joseph Grosso will continue to serve as a Director and Chairman of the Board. On Thursday, Golden Arrow Resources, closed trading at C$0.0450 on the TSXV market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.