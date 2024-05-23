News & Insights

Golden Arrow Excels in Latin American Exploration

May 23, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Golden Arrow Resources (TSE:GRG) has released an update.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation reports significant progress with its San Pietro Iron-Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project in Chile, revealing promising drill results that may enhance resource modeling. Concurrently, exploration in Argentina at the Yanso Project has unearthed high zinc levels in surface samples, with the company’s vigorous exploration efforts sparking interest among potential partners. Golden Arrow anticipates a season of strong news flow, buoyed by a robust commodity market and the advancement of various projects and joint ventures.

