Golden Agri-Resources Hosts 2024 Physical AM

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd held its annual meeting on April 23, 2024, in Singapore, welcoming shareholders in person for the first time in four years. The meeting included introductions of the Board of Directors and the external auditor. Chaired by Mr. Franky Oesman Widjaja, with Mr. Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. as the Deputy Chairman, the event marked a return to face-to-face interactions.

