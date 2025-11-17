Golden Agri-Resources (GARPF) Price Target Increased by 30.16% to 0.23

The average one-year price target for Golden Agri-Resources (OTCPK:GARPF) has been revised to $0.23 / share. This is an increase of 30.16% from the prior estimate of $0.18 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.23 to a high of $0.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from the latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Agri-Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GARPF is 0.14%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 919,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 278,830K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265,609K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GARPF by 6.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,284K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,783K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GARPF by 1.56% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 76,440K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 55,666K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,423K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GARPF by 13.09% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 53,177K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,366K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GARPF by 1.21% over the last quarter.

