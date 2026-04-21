Gold.com vs. StoneX: Which Commodity Platform Stock Has an Edge?

Rising market volatility, pro-growth U.S. economic policies under President Donald Trump, broader acceptance of digital assets, ongoing diversification efforts by exchanges beyond core trading operations and growing retail investor participation are expected to shape the future of exchanges. In this evolving landscape, let’s find out which company is better positioned for long-term growth — Gold.com GOLD or StoneX Group SNEX.



Gold.com, formerly known as A Mark Precious Metals, operates a vertically integrated platform spanning wholesale trading, direct-to-consumer retail, logistics, minting and secured lending, allowing it to capture value across the entire precious-metals supply chain. It is well poised to grow on the global demand for precious metals through trading, e-commerce and financial services.



StoneX is a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to theglobal marketecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service and deep expertise.

The Case for GOLD

GOLD operates a diversified business model, generating revenues from both institutional clients and retail investors, while also deriving fee-based income from collateralized bullion and collectibles.



Its partnership with an affiliate of Tether Investments highlights its ambition to become a vertically integrated leader in physical bullion and to build a comprehensive precious metals platform. This collaboration leverages the company’s long-standing industry expertise while expanding its capabilities beyond traditional bullion into the digital asset ecosystem.



Strategic acquisitions have enabled GOLD to streamline its cost base and improve operational efficiency. The company is also gaining traction internationally and remains focused on expanding its global footprint. It has increased its stake in UK-based Atkinsons Bullion & Coins to 49.5%, strengthening its presence in Europe. This investment provides a scalable platform for direct-to-consumer growth, reduces reliance on any single geography, and positions the company to capitalize on strong regional demand for precious metals. More broadly, its acquisition strategy reflects a disciplined approach to integrating niche leaders across the value chain into a unified platform.



GOLD benefits from vertical integration, scale and a strong competitive position in the bullion and collectibles market. However, profitability has come under pressure, as reflected in declining net margins and a weakening return on equity, indicating challenges in maintaining efficiency and effectively deploying shareholder capital.

The Case for SNEX

StoneX Group is a global financial services platform serving mid-market institutional, commercial, and self-directed retail clients through a combination of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution, high-touch service, and deep domain expertise. Its diversified revenue model leverages a broad global footprint, multiple product verticals and strong logistics capabilities to address the needs of underserved institutional and commercial clients.



The firm operates across four key segments—commercial hedging, institutional trading, retail brokerage and global payments—enabling it to benefit from volatility across asset classes such as commodities, foreign exchange, equities and fixed income. This diversification reduces dependence on any single revenue stream while enhancing resilience and earnings stability.



StoneX is a leading OTC liquidity provider in precious metals and holds a unique position as the only non-bank participant involved in setting daily benchmarks for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. It also operates one of the largest wholesale physical bullion businesses, efficiently moving metals across geographies to balance supply-demand mismatches.



Its growth initiatives are focused on expanding in high-potential regions like India and Asia-Pacific, where rising cross-border trade and commodity demand present significant opportunities. At the same time, the company is investing in digital transformation, including the use of AI to enhance broker productivity, automate workflows, improve client engagement and reduce platform friction.



With penetration of less than 1% of its total addressable market, StoneX has substantial room for growth. Combined with a strong track record of acquisitions, the company is well positioned to gain market share amid ongoing industry consolidation, while building a more scalable, digital and integrated global hedging platform.

Estimates for GOLD and SNEX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD’s 2026 revenues implies an 81.5% increase, while EPS estimates indicate a 100% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 has witnessed no movement in the past 30 days. It has a Growth Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNEX’s 2026 revenues implies a 30.9% increase, while EPS estimates for 2026 imply a 47.9% year-over-year decrease. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved 10.1% north in the past 30 days.



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Price Performance of GOLD and SNEX

GOLD shares have gained 42.8% year to date, while SNEX shares have gained 66.1% in the same time.



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Are GOLD and SNEX Shares Expensive?

GOLD is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 11.96, higher than its median of 8.21 over the past three years. SNEX’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple is 17.82, higher than its median of 11.51 over the past three years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Amid inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and financial-market volatility, GOLD is poised to benefit from structural tailwinds tied to precious metals demand. Its solid growth prospect and VGM Score of A instill confidence.



SNEX is poised to grow on a scalable platform, a diversified revenue engine, and by leveraging global trading activity. Its solid growth prospect and VGM Score of A instill confidence.



Price appreciation and analysts’ optimism give StoneX an edge over GOLD. SNEX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) presently, while GOLD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Thus, SNEX is placed ahead of GOLD.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.