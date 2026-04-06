Gold.com Trading at a Premium: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Gold.com Inc. GOLD stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.12, higher than the Financial - Miscellaneous Services average of 8.99 and the median of 8.12 over the past three years.



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GOLD is relatively cheap compared to its peers, Coinbase Global COIN and StoneX Group SNEX. Coinbase is the largest registered crypto exchange in the United States. It has expanded beyond trading with staking, custody, and stablecoin services and now offers stock trading too. It aims to be the industry’s premier “everything exchange.”



StoneX operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to a market ecosystem in the United States, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Asia and internationally.

GOLD: Price Outperformer

GOLD shares have gained 95.7% in a year, outperforming the industry.



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Shares of Coinbase and StoneX Group have gained 9% and 80.2% in a year, respectively.

The Case for GOLD Stock

GOLD benefits from a well-diversified business model, deriving revenues from both institutional clients and individual investors, while also generating fee-based income through collateralized bullion and collectibles.



Its partnership with an affiliate of Tether Investments strengthens the company’s ambition to become a vertically integrated leader in physical bullion and to deliver the most comprehensive precious metals platform in the market. This collaboration builds on over six decades of experience while expanding its reach beyond traditional bullion into the cryptocurrency domain.



Recent acquisitions have helped GOLD streamline its cost structure and realize operational synergies. On the international front, the company is seeing positive growth momentum and remains focused on broadening its global presence. By the end of fiscal second-quarter 2026, GOLD raised its stake in U.K.-based Atkinsons Bullion & Coins by an additional 24.5%, bringing its total ownership to 49.5%. Since the initial investment in 2023, the company has been encouraged by Atkinsons’ performance and its continued success across Europe. Additionally, Asia presents a strong long-term growth opportunity for Gold.com, and the company continues to prioritize expansion in the region.



GOLD’s vertical integration, scale, and solid position in the bullion and collectibles market offer significant competitive strengths. However, the company faces pressure on net margins, and its return on equity has declined in recent years, reflecting reduced efficiency in generating returns from shareholders’ capital.

Analyst Sentiment on GOLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates an 81.5% increase year over year, while the same for 2027 indicates a 9.6% decrease.



The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a 100% year-over-year increase and 7.8% year-over-year decrease, respectively. The company has a Growth Score of A.



The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.





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The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings of COIN witnessed downward movement in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for SNEX’s 2026 earnings witnessed no movement, while that for 2027 moved down in the past 30 days.

Parting Thoughts on GOLD Shares

Amid inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and financial-market volatility, GOLD is poised to benefit from structural tailwinds tied to precious metals demand. A diversified model creates multiple revenue streams. Its solid growth prospect and its VGM Score of A instill confidence.



Despite its premium valuation, price appreciation makes this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a strong contender for addition to one’s portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.