Gold.com Rallies 59% YTD: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?

Gold.com, formerly known as A Mark Precious Metals, operates a vertically integrated platform spanning wholesale trading, direct-to-consumer retail, logistics, minting, and secured lending, allowing it to capture value across the entire precious-metals supply chain. It is well poised to grow on the global demand for precious metals through trading, e-commerce and financial services.

Coinbase is the largest registered crypto exchange in the United States. It has expanded beyond trading with staking, custody, and stablecoin services and now offers opened stock trading too. It aims to be the industry’s premier “everything exchange.”



StoneX operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to a market ecosystem in the United States, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Asia and internationally.

GOLD Shares Are Expensive

GOLD is cheap compared to COIN and SNEX.

The Case for GOLD Stock

GOLD benefits from a diversified business model, generating revenues from both institutional clients and individual investors. In addition, it earns fee-based income from collateralized bullion and collectibles.



The company’s partnership with an affiliate of Tether Investments reinforces its strategy to become the vertically integrated leader in physical bullion and to offer the most comprehensive precious metals platform in the industry. This collaboration builds on the company’s more than 60-year legacy while extending its reach beyond traditional bullion into the cryptocurrency space.



Recent buyouts have supported GOLD in optimizing its expense structure and unlocking operational synergies. Internationally, the company is witnessing encouraging growth trends and remains committed to expanding its global footprint. At the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2026, GOLD increased its equity stake in U.K.-based Atkinsons Bullion & Coins by an additional 24.5%, bringing total ownership to 49.5%. Since the initial investment in 2023, the company has been impressed by the Atkinsons team and the business’s continued success across Europe. Asia also represents a compelling long-term growth opportunity for Gold.com, and the company continues to focus on expanding its presence in the region.



GOLD’s vertical integration and scale, along with its strong market position in the bullion and collectibles industry, provide meaningful competitive advantages. However, the company has been experiencing a decline in net margins. Return on equity has also trended downward in recent years, indicating reduced efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Analyst Sentiment on GOLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues indicates an 81.5% increase year over year, while the same for 2027 indicates a 9.6% decrease.



The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a 63.1% and 15.5% year-over-year increase, respectively. The company has a Growth Score of A.



The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings of COIN witnessed downward movement in the past 30 days. The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings for SNEX witnessed upward movement in the past 30 days.

Parting Thoughts on GOLD Shares

Amid inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and financial-market volatility, GOLD is poised to benefit from structural tailwinds tied to precious metals demand. Its solid growth prospect and its VGM Score of A instill confidence.



Despite its premium valuation, optimistic analyst sentiment and price appreciation make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a strong contender for addition to one’s portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

