Is Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gold.com (GOLD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Gold.com is one of 847 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gold.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GOLD has moved about 39.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Gold.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19%.

Over the past three months, Amalgamated Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gold.com belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 102 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.5% this year, meaning that GOLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Amalgamated Financial, however, belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #201. The industry has moved -13.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gold.com and Amalgamated Financial as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.