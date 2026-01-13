Gold.com (GOLD) Surges 9.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Gold.com (GOLD) shares soared 9.8% in the last trading session to close at $42.83. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 23% gain over the past four weeks.

Gold.com retained its rally for the third straight day, driven by strength in its integrated operations that span trading, distribution, logistics, minting, financing, storage and hedging, making it one of the most comprehensive service providers in the precious metals industry. Its diverse global customer base includes sovereign mints, banks, refiners, investors and collectors, supported by longstanding relationships, such as its 35+ year affiliation with the U.S. Mint. The company also benefits from access to dependable suppliers, strong e-commerce capabilities and a vast dealer network.



Recently, Gold.com completed its acquisition of Monex, a long-established precious metals dealer. GOLD’s ability to offer secured financing, design proprietary silver products, and operate its own mint (Silver Towne Mint) strengthens its market position. It has also leveraged digital channels and a global trading system to optimize pricing, risk management, and customer outreach.



This precious metals trading company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.73 billion, down 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Gold.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GOLD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Gold.com belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, PRA Group (PRAA), closed the last trading session 4.8% lower at $16.7. Over the past month, PRAA has returned 1%.

For PRA Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.5. This represents a change of +6.4% from what the company reported a year ago. PRA Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

