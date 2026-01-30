Gold.com (GOLD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Gold.com (GOLD) ended the recent trading session at $51.85, demonstrating a -3.14% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.94%.

Shares of the precious metals trading company have appreciated by 57.21% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gold.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Gold.com to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.82%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.93 billion, reflecting a 6.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $12.66 billion, which would represent changes of +22.12% and +15.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldcom. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.36% lower. Right now, Gold.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Gold.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.94, which means Gold.com is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

