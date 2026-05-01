Gold.com (GOLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Gold.com (GOLD) was down 5.34% at $42.78. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 9.5% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.43% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 10.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gold.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Gold.com to post earnings of $2.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 804.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.5 billion, up 82.93% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion, indicating changes of +100% and +81.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Gold.com holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gold.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.28.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.