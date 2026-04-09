Gold.com (GOLD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Gold.com (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $44.12, moving -3.58% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.62% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Shares of the precious metals trading company witnessed a loss of 9.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.87%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gold.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.17, showcasing a 804.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.5 billion, reflecting a 82.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +81.46%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Goldcom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gold.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Gold.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.67.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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