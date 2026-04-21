Gold.com (GOLD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Gold.com (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $45.80, moving -5.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The stock of precious metals trading company has risen by 10.77% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 8.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.17, showcasing a 804.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.5 billion, up 82.93% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion, indicating changes of +100% and +81.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldcom. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Gold.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gold.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13, which means Gold.com is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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