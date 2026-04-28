Gold.com (GOLD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Gold.com (GOLD) was down 3.01% at $45.79. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 24.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gold.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, up 804.17% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.5 billion, showing a 82.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +81.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldcom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Gold.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gold.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.2 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.