Gold.com (GOLD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Gold.com (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $47.47, moving -3% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 15.18% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. On that day, Gold.com is projected to report earnings of $1.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 629.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.5 billion, up 82.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $19.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +63.13% and +81.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Goldcom. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Gold.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Gold.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.2.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.