Gold.com (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gold.com (GOLD) ended the recent trading session at $39.00, demonstrating a +2.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

The precious metals trading company's stock has climbed by 21.32% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gold.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.7, showcasing a 27.27% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.73 billion, indicating a 0.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.8 per share and a revenue of $12.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +29.03% and +9.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Gold.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Gold.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.81, so one might conclude that Gold.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

