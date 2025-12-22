Gold.com (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gold.com (GOLD) ended the recent trading session at $33.69, demonstrating a +1.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

The precious metals trading company's stock has climbed by 25.42% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gold.com in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.7, marking a 27.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.8 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.03% and +9.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Gold.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Gold.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.18.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.