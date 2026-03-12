Gold.com (GOLD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Gold.com (GOLD) ended the recent trading session at $48.94, demonstrating a -3.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

The stock of precious metals trading company has fallen by 19.72% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.75, indicating a 629.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.5 billion, up 82.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.13% and +81.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Goldcom. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gold.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Gold.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.38.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

