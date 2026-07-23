Gold.com (GOLD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Gold.com (GOLD) ended the recent trading session at $39.53, demonstrating a -1.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 2.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gold.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.96, reflecting a 26.32% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.76 billion, up 209.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.31 per share and a revenue of $28.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +144.7% and +157.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Goldcom. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Gold.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gold.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.75 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.