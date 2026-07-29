Gold.com (GOLD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Gold.com (GOLD) closed at $40.15, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.52% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.74%.

The stock of precious metals trading company has fallen by 1.95% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gold.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 26.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.76 billion, indicating a 209.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.31 per share and a revenue of $28.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +144.7% and +157.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Goldcom. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Gold.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Gold.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.26 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.