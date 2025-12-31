Gold.com (GOLD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Gold.com (GOLD) was up +1.79% at $34.05. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 14.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gold.com will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.7, showcasing a 27.27% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.73 billion, reflecting a 0.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.8 per share and a revenue of $12.01 billion, signifying shifts of +29.03% and +9.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldcom. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Gold.com holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Gold.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.09, so one might conclude that Gold.com is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

