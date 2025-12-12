Gold.com (GOLD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Gold.com (GOLD) closed at $31.72, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.69%.

The stock of precious metals trading company has risen by 23.4% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gold.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.7, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.73 billion, indicating a 0.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.8 per share and a revenue of $12.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +29.03% and +9.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold.com should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Gold.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Gold.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.42.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

