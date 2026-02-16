Gold.com COO Disposes of All Shares & Stock Options As Stock Skyrockets in 2026

Key Points

Gold.com COO Brian Aquilino exercised and immediately sold 10,000 shares on Feb. 11, 2026, generating a transaction value of $595,000 based on a weighted average price of around $59.55 per share.

Gold.com's stock has skyrocketed in 2026, as it's up 76% percent in less than two months.

Brian Aquilino, Chief Operating Officer of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 10,000 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $595,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $595,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($59.55).

Key questions

What was the structure of this transaction and what securities were involved?

The transaction entailed the exercise of 10,000 stock options, with the options immediately converting into common shares, which were then sold in the open market.

The transaction entailed the exercise of 10,000 stock options, with the options immediately converting into common shares, which were then sold in the open market. How did the transaction impact Aquilino's equity exposure in Gold.com?

This sale reduced Aquilino’s direct common stock holdings to zero, and as of Feb. 13, 2026, he no longer holds any exercisable options or beneficial ownership in company equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.68 billion Net income (TTM) $12.48 million Dividend yield 1.31% 1-year price change 112.30%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Feb. 11, 2026.

Company snapshot

Gold.com is a global precious metals company that has three main business operations: wholesale precious metals, direct-to-consumer sales, and secured lending. It helps provide clients and customers access to various metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

What this transaction means for investors

February hasn’t even ended yet in 2026, and yet, Gold.com is having one of the biggest price gains within a year ever. The stock is up 76% (as of Feb. 14, 2026), and with its strong ties to physical gold, it is set up for long-term success. Gold is often viewed as a hedge against the dollar, especially during times of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.

Current global tariffs and hostile tensions have contributed to a historic year for physical gold in 2025, and its price is still surging this year. In early February, fintech company Tether announced a $150 million investment in Gold.com, looking to expand the growth of its stablecoin, Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT). The cryptocurrency is backed by physical ounces of gold held in private vaults in Switzerland. The partnership between the two companies allows Gold.com to expand into the crypto space.

With strong financials and consistent price gains, Gold.com’s stock is a great option for a long-term investment if investors are willing to accept the volatility of precious metals.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

