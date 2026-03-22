Gold.com Board Director Sells $1.4 Million Worth of Shares As Gold Has Its Worst Week Since 1983

Key Points

Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 27,618 direct shares for a transaction value of approximately $1.4 million, based on a weighted average price of around $50.47 per share.

The sale represented 2.17% of Benjamin's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

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Board Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin reported the sale of 27,618 shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) in multiple open-market transactions on March 6 and March 9, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $1.4 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 27,618 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 502,506 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 740,240 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$25.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($50.47); post-transaction value based on March 9, 2026 market close ($50.47).

Key questions

Was the transaction in line with Benjamin's historical selling activity?

This sale was smaller than his median sell transaction of 40,604 shares over nine historical sell trades since February 2026.

This sale was smaller than his median sell transaction of 40,604 shares over nine historical sell trades since February 2026. Did the sale involve any indirect entities or derivative securities?

No indirect or derivative securities were transacted; all 27,618 shares sold were from Benjamin's direct holdings, while indirect holdings in two family trusts remain unchanged.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.68 billion Net income (TTM) $12.48 million Dividend yield 1.89% 1-year price change 43.94%

Company snapshot

Gold.com is a global precious metals company that has three main business operations: wholesale precious metals, direct-to-consumer sales, and secured lending. It helps provide clients and customers access to various metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

What this transaction means for investors

Because Gold.com’s stock often moves relative to the price of gold and the price of precious metals that typically follow, the company’s stock has been able to benefit from gold’s surge in price before March 2026, seeing gains for seven consecutive months. However, as gold prices fell in March, the stock fell with it.

It’s been a rather bizarre month for gold, as investors often assume that gold is a hedge investment during times of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainity. However, in recent weeks, that hasn’t been the case, and while some say it’s because the dollar has strengthened recently, it could also simply be holders of gold selling off profits and the precious metal finally reaching a point of retracement after an abnormal bull run.

Regardless, investors shouldn’t see this as the end of Gold.com or the precious metals market, as the company still boasts strong financials, and the market it operates in will continue to be relied upon and valued as an asset.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.