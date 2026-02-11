Gold.com and Qualcomm have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 11, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Gold.com GOLD as the Bull of the Day and Qualcomm QCOM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Micron Technology, Inc.’s MU.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks.

A recent pullback in Gold.com stock may be short-lived as gold prices have rebounded to new record highs of over $5,000 per ounce, as shown below, following a sharp pullback to around $4,400 per ounce earlier in the month.

Amid an unprecedented commodity price boom for various precious metals, Gold.com’s stock has been one of the market’s top performers in 2026 so far, soaring nearly +90% through the first two months of the year and recently hitting a 52-week high of $66 a share.

Offering a fully integrated alternative assets platform, sentiment continues to build for Gold.com’s outlook after reporting impressive results for its fiscal second quarter last Thursday and attracting positive attention from analysts in the process.

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and formerly known as A-Mark Precious Metals, Gold.com provides an array of precious metals, including minted gold bars, silver, platinum, and palladium, along with copper bullion and numismatic coins to wholesale and retail consumers.

Strong Q2 Results & Strategic Expansion

Enforcing the narrative that Gold.com is executing well, Q2 sales spiked 136% year over year to a quarterly record of $6.47 billion from $2.74 billion in the comparative quarter. Net income came in at $11.6 million or adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share, a 55% increase from EPS of $0.55 in the prior year quarter.

Drawing analysts' attention is that Gold.com crushed consensus sales and EPS expectations of $2.92 billion and $0.70 per share by 121.2% and 30%, respectively.

Attributing to Gold.com’s compelling expansion is its international growth, with its wholly owned subsidiary, LPM Group Limited, being based in Hong Kong and becoming one of the largest precious metals dealers in Asia.

LPM also has an expanding presence in Singapore, with it noteworthy that Gold.com acquired Monex Deposit Company in January, an established U.S. precious metal dealer that should significantly expand its product offerings and customer base as well. Furthermore, management emphasized ongoing efforts to integrate acquisitions and optimize costs to maintain long-term margin expansion.

Favorable EPS Revisions & Attractive P/E Valuation

Supportive of more upside in GOLD shares is that Gold.com’s fiscal 2026 EPS estimates have spiked over 50% in the last 60 days, with FY27 EPS revisions still up nearly 12%.

Within the last week, FY26 EPS estimates have risen 13% despite a 5% decline in FY27 EPS revisions. Gold.com’s EPS is now expected to soar 63% this year and is projected rise another 15% in FY27 to $4.09.

Making Gold.com’s EPS outlook more attractive is that GOLD still trades at a reasonable 22X forward earnings multiple, offering a slight discount to the benchmark S&P 500 amid heavy market interest.

Conclusion

As a beneficiary of sky-high gold prices and other booming precious metals, Gold.com’s rebranding couldn’t have come at a better time, cleverly changing its ticker symbol from ARMK to GOLD in December.

But as the company has stated, “This transition represents far more than a name change. It encapsulates our corporate identity as the most trusted and globally recognized precious metals platform, and our commitment to delivering value for our customers, partners, and, of course, our shareholders.”

With now appearing to be an ideal time to invest in Gold.com stock based on a pleasant trend of positive EPS revisions, its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating is further supported by an overall “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

Qualcomm shares are down 5% since its fiscal first quarter report last Wednesday, and have now fallen nearly 20% year to date.

Even though Qualcomm exceeded quarterly expectations, its guidance came in below Wall Street's estimates, attributed to the well-documented memory chip shortage.

Despite record Q1 sales, a cautious tone surrounding the shortage from Qualcomm’s management has weighed on investor sentiment and analysts' outlook for the stock.

Triggering a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), Qualcomm is experiencing an unfavorable trend of declining EPS revisions, and lands the Bear of the Day.

The Global Memory Chip Shortage

Qualcomm has emphasized that memory chip shortages are hurting smartphone demand, which directly impacts its core handset processor business.

The company has warned that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are pulling back on orders due to memory constraints, which is expected to weigh on sales in the near term.

While investors love upstream suppliers during a shortage that can raise prices, such as storage and flash-chip memory providers, like Sandisk and Western Digital, they typically avoid downstream component providers in the supply chain, like Qualcomm, which designs processors and modems that go into the finished devices.

In other words, upstream suppliers sell the scarce resource; downstream suppliers depend on it.

Weak Guidance & Declining EPS Revisions

Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue guidance of $10.2–$11 billion missed the consensus estimates of $11.1 billion. More concerning, Q2 EPS guidance of $2.45–$2.65 was well under the Zacks Consensus of $2.85.

Suggesting more downside risk ahead is that over the last 30 days, Qualcomm's fiscal 2026 and FY27 EPS estimates have now dropped over 7%, following a noticeable decline in the last week.

Bottom Line

Ironically, skyrocketing demand for AI data centers has diverted memory supply away from smartphones, causing OEM production delays and forcing Qualcomm to lower its guidance.

Although Qualcomm has AI data center endeavors of its own, smartphone production is still its biggest revenue source. Until there is a resolution to the memory chip shortage, it wouldn't be surprising if there is more volatility ahead for Qualcomm stock.

Additional content:

Micron Is Quietly Outperforming NVIDIA — Don’t Ignore It

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA Corp. has delivered impressive returns, soaring more than 1,000% over the past five years. Yet, in the past year, Micron Technology, Inc.’s shares outpaced NVIDIA’s (+307% vs +43.1%). Let’s see why Micron is emerging as the new go-to AI investment, even amid NVIDIA’s strong bullish momentum.

NVIDIA’s Strong Demand and Growth Outlook Keep Investors Bullish

NVIDIA remains the center of attraction among investors, and for good reasons. Consistently, NVIDIA delivered encouraging quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street expectations even in the face of several geopolitical hurdles. This is because demand for its next-generation Blackwell chips and cloud graphics processing units (GPUs) remains strong.

Somewhat easing of the U.S.-China trade tensions and incessant increase in data center spending, in all likelihood, could boost NVIDIA’s sales. NVIDIA remains optimistic about its future growth and expects revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 to hit nearly $65 billion, plus or minus 2%, according to investor.nvidia.com. This would be more than the company’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenues of $57 billion, and if achieved, it will surely raise the stock further (read more: NVIDIA vs. Palantir: One AI Stock is a Clear Buy Right Now).

Micron Emerges as a Key AI Beneficiary on Strong HBM Demand

While NVIDIA continues to command the spotlight, another chipmaker, Micron, has steadily gained investors’ attention, driven by strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips amid the rapid expansion of AI.

The demand for Micron’s HBM chips has surged as data center operators and hyperscalers ramp up AI infrastructure investments. At the same time, constrained HBM supply amid high demand is likely to enhance Micron’s profit margin and support its growth trajectory. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra also added that tight HBM supply is expected to persist as demand remains strong, creating a demand-supply imbalance that could push prices higher and benefit Micron in the near future.

Against this backdrop, Micron is quite optimistic about its financial performance, with management expecting fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenues to come between $18.3 billion and $19.1 billion, more than the $13.64 billion reported in first-quarter fiscal 2026, according to investors.micron.com. The company also expects net income to increase further.

Why Micron Is a Solid Buy Right Now

Micron is gaining investors’ attention as AI-driven HBM demand and tight supply bolster its growth outlook. Micron’s net profit margin of 28.2%, more than the Computer - Integrated Systems industry's 14.3%, also clearly suggests strong growth potential.

Moreover, Micron offers an attractive buying opportunity at a reasonable valuation. Micron’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.66 is well below the industry’s average of 18.18.

Therefore, from an investment standpoint, Micron is too promising to ignore right now. Its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.9 for earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 204.3% year over year.

Currently, Micron sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

