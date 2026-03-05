Gold.com and Autohome have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Gold.com Inc. GOLD as the Bull of the Day and Autohome ATHM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and NVIDIA Corp; NVDA.

Bull of the Day:

Gold stocks have emerged as one of the strongest areas of global markets in recent months and the last few years as the precious metal itself powers higher in a powerful bull market. Persistent geopolitical tensions, elevated global debt levels, and strong central bank demand have continued to support gold prices, creating a favorable backdrop for companies tied to the metal.

Within the group, Gold.com Inc. stands out as one of the most compelling opportunities. The company combines exposure to the strength in gold with a unique and rapidly growing business model, strong earnings momentum, and a technical setup that suggests the potential for another leg higher. With analysts rapidly upgrading earnings forecasts and the stock displaying strong relative performance, Gold.com appears to be a worthy opportunity.

A Unique and Fast-Growing Gold Business

Gold.com operates a differentiated business model within the gold ecosystem, focused on the online sale and distribution of physical precious metals to retail investors. Through its digital platform, the company allows individuals to easily purchase gold, silver, and other precious metals in a secure and transparent marketplace. By combining e-commerce technology with precious metals distribution, Gold.com provides a streamlined alternative to traditional coin shops and brokers.

This model allows the company to benefit directly from rising investor interest in gold while maintaining a scalable and capital-efficient structure. As macro uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions drive increased demand for precious metals, businesses that make it easier for investors to access thegold marketare seeing meaningful growth.

That trend is clearly visible in the company’s financial outlook. Sales are projected to surge 82% this year, while earnings are expected to climb 63%, an impressive growth profile. This combination of structural industry demand and company-specific growth has helped Gold.com stand out among gold-adjacent businesses.

Gold Shares Rise as Analysts Rapidly Raise Earnings Estimates

One of the most powerful catalysts behind the bullish outlook is the sharp improvement in earnings expectations.

Over the past two months, analysts have significantly increased their profit forecasts for the company. Consensus estimates for the current fiscal year have surged more than 52% over the last 60 days, while next year’s estimates have also moved higher.

This wave of upward revisions has helped Gold.com earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and a signal that analysts are becoming increasingly optimistic about the company’s outlook. Rising estimates are one of the most powerful drivers of stock performance, and this level of upward revision activity suggests the company’s fundamentals are improving rapidly.

Gold.com Stock Strong Relative Performance

The market has already begun to recognize Gold.com’s improving outlook. Since the start of the year, the stock has delivered extraordinary performance relative to the broader market.

Shares of Gold.com have climbed roughly 67% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has remained essentially flat and the underlying commodity has gained ~19% over the same period. That kind of relative strength is often a sign of institutional accumulation, as capital flows toward the companies benefiting most from prevailing market trends.

Shares of GOLD Form a Bullish Technical Setup

In addition to the improving fundamentals, the stock is currently displaying a constructive technical pattern.

After surging during the first six weeks of the year, Gold.com shares entered a period of consolidation, forming a bull flag, as the stock digests its earlier gains. Consolidations following strong advances are typically healthy, allowing momentum to reset before a potential continuation move.

At present, the stock appears to be pressing against resistance near $59 per share. A decisive breakout above this level could signal the start of another upward leg.

GOLD Shares Trade at Attractive Valuation

Despite its impressive growth profile and strong recent performance, Gold.com still trades at a reasonable valuation relative to its outlook. Shares currently trade at roughly 16x forward earnings, a modest multiple for a company expected to deliver rapid expansion in the coming year.

Especially considering its strong growth forecasts, the stock’s valuation appears particularly compelling. As analysts continue to upgrade their forecasts and thegold marketremains in a strong uptrend, Gold.com offers investors exposure to both powerful sector tailwinds and company-specific growth at a reasonable price.

Should Investors Buy GOLD Stock?

The gold bull market continues to provide a powerful tailwind for companies operating in the sector, and Gold.com appears well positioned to benefit from that trend.

The company boasts rapid expected revenue and earnings growth, strong analyst upgrades, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, and one of the strongest price performances among gold-adjacent stocks this year. Combined with a constructive technical setup that could trigger another breakout, the stock appears to have multiple catalysts working in its favor.

For investors looking to participate in the strength of thegold market Gold.com Inc. stands out as a name worth serious consideration.

Bear of the Day:

Finding stocks to avoid can be just as important as identifying the next big winner. While many investors focus exclusively on companies with strong momentum and improving fundamentals, it can be equally valuable to recognize businesses facing structural challenges. Companies with declining revenue trends, falling earnings estimates, and persistent share price weakness often struggle to attract investor capital for extended periods.

One stock that currently fits this profile is Autohome. The company has seen its fundamentals deteriorate in recent years, and the combination of slowing growth, falling analyst estimates, and a steep decline in the stock price suggests investors may want to remain cautious.

Autohome’s Business Model

Autohome operates one of China’s largest online platforms for automotive consumers. The company provides digital content, research tools, dealer listings, and advertising services that connect car buyers with automakers and dealerships. Historically, the platform generated strong growth by monetizing advertising and marketing services from automotive manufacturers and dealers seeking access to its large user base.

However, the company’s fortunes are closely tied to trends within China’s automotive market. As competition among online auto marketplaces intensified and growth across the Chinese auto sector slowed, Autohome’s revenue trajectory has weakened considerably.

ATHM Stock Falls Along Sales Growth and Earnings Estimates

Autohome’s financial performance has steadily deteriorated over the past several years. After reaching a peak in 2020, annual revenue has trended lower, with total sales declining roughly 30% from their peak. The slowdown reflects weaker demand from automakers and dealers, as well as increased competition from other online platforms.

Analysts have also been lowering their earnings expectations. Over the past several months, consensus earnings estimates have been revised downward, a negative signal that often precedes further stock price weakness. As a result, the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating.

The market has already reacted to these challenges. Shares of ATHM have fallen more than 80% from their 2021 highs, reflecting investor concerns about the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Should Investors Avoid ATHM Stock?

Autohome currently appears to be a company facing structural headwinds rather than a temporary slowdown. Declining revenue, negative earnings revisions, and persistent share price weakness all point to a business that is struggling to regain momentum.

While turnarounds are always possible, there is currently little evidence that Autohome’s growth trajectory is improving. Until the company demonstrates a clear stabilization in revenue and earnings expectations, investors may be better served focusing on companies with stronger fundamental momentum.

For now, Autohome looks like a stock investors may want to avoid.

Palantir vs. NVIDIA: Which AI Stock Offers the Better Valuation?

Riding the wave of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven momentum, Palantir Technologies Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. delivered strong revenue growth and profitability in their latest quarterly results, cementing their status as two of the most sought-after stocks on Wall Street. But which one is more attractively valued, making it the more compelling option for investors? Let’s take a closer look.

Reasons to Be Bullish on Palantir

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) gained significant popularity among both U.S. commercial clients and the government, as it helps in seamlessly integrating AI and large language models across highly complex data infrastructures.

Strong demand for AIP helped Palantir’s U.S. commercial segment revenue jump 137% year over year and 28% quarter over quarter to $507 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, per investors.palantir.com. Government revenues climbed 66% year over year and 17% sequentially to $570 million in the said period. Total revenues for the quarter were $1.4 billion, up 70% year over year and 19% sequentially.

Palantir continues to generate profits, reporting GAAP net income of $609 million, which translates to a 43% margin. The company expects steady improvement in GAAP net income throughout 2026. The company also anticipates total revenues to increase to $7.182-$7.198 billion in 2026 from $4.475 billion in 2025. This revenue growth seems attainable, supported by U.S. commercial clients’ remaining deal value reaching $4.38 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 145% year over year and 21% sequentially.

Palantir generated adjusted free cash flow of $791 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a free cash flow margin of 56%. That exceptionally strong margin provides the company significant flexibility to reduce debt, reinvest in growth and reward shareholders. It’s worth noting that Palantir’s Gotham and Foundry platforms face less competition, supporting more predictable cash flows going forward.

Reasons to Be Bullish on NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s latest quarterly results show a record increase in data center revenue, highlighting its dominant role in hyperscale AI infrastructure spending. Driven largely by a shift toward accelerating computing and AI platforms, NVIDIA’s data center revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 reached $62.3 billion, marking a 75% increase year over year and a 22% rise sequentially, according to nvidianews.nvidia.com. Overall revenue totaled $68.1 billion, up 73% year over year and 20% quarter over quarter.

Moreover, demand for NVIDIA’s data center products continues to be robust, and the management remains confident that the company will capitalize on the global AI adoption. NVIDIA expects revenues of $78 billion for first-quarter fiscal 2027, with a plus or minus 2%. Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, expressed confidence, noting that “enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing. Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute — the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth.”

NVIDIA is showcasing its ability to maintain strong profitability while managing additional costs. This is because the company posted a non-GAAP gross margin of 75.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and projects margins to stay around 75% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, even after accounting for stock-based compensation. NVIDIA’s capability to sustain high gross margins reflects its strength in commanding premium prices for AI accelerators and graphics processing units.

AI Valuation Showdown: Palantir vs. NVIDIA

Both Palantir and NVIDIA have posted impressive quarterly results, with Palantir’s AI and data platforms driving robust growth, strong profits and predictable future cash streams. NVIDIA maintains dominant growth, strong profitability and premium pricing power in AI and data center markets.

Thus, at first glance, both stocks may look investment-worthy, but NVIDIA’s shares are relatively more affordable than Palantir’s, potentially offering investors an edge. In terms of the price/earnings ratio, NVDA trades at 24.68 forward earnings. In comparison, the PLTR’s forward earnings multiple is 108.41.

Therefore, NVIDIA currently presents a more attractive valuation compared to Palantir. For now, both NVIDIA and Palantir have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

