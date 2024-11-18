Gold79 Mines Closes Key Funding Tranche

Gold79 Mines (TSE:AUU) has released an update.

Gold79 Mines has successfully closed the second tranche of its private placement, raising a total of $5.5 million as the company advances its Gold Chain project. This financing exceeds the minimum requirement for a potential merger with Bullet Exploration, signaling a significant step forward for Gold79’s development and growth.

