News & Insights

Stocks

Gold79 Mines Closes Key Funding Tranche

November 18, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold79 Mines (TSE:AUU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gold79 Mines has successfully closed the second tranche of its private placement, raising a total of $5.5 million as the company advances its Gold Chain project. This financing exceeds the minimum requirement for a potential merger with Bullet Exploration, signaling a significant step forward for Gold79’s development and growth.

For further insights into TSE:AUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.