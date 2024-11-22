News & Insights

Gold79 Mines Closes $6.11M Oversubscribed Offering

November 22, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Gold79 Mines (TSE:AUU) has released an update.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. successfully closed an oversubscribed final tranche of its private placement, raising $6.11 million to boost exploration activities. The funds will be utilized for projects in Arizona and Nevada, and to enhance shareholder value amid rising gold prices. Each unit of the offering includes shares and warrants, which are subject to specific conditions and a statutory hold period.

