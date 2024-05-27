Gold79 Mines Advances Exploration with Trenching Success

Gold79 Mines (TSE:AUU) has released an update.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. has successfully completed a comprehensive trenching program at the Gold Chain Project’s Tyro Main vein, yielding promising preliminary structural insights and extending known mineralization. Fifteen trenches over 358 meters have been dug, with assay results from the 217 collected samples anticipated within the next few weeks. This work is a strategic step in refining the upcoming Fall 2024 drilling campaign, with the potential to expand upon the high-grade gold intersections discovered in the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:AUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.