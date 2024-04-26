Gold (XAU) Daily Forecast: XAU Nears $2,335; More Upside Ahead?

Market Overview

Gold prices experienced a modest increase in Asian trading on Friday, with spot gold rising to $2,335 an ounce. This uptick comes amid signs of a cooling U.S. economy, which has revived some demand for gold, although gains were tempered by the market’s anticipation of crucial inflation data.

Gold Prices Constrained by Inflation Data Anticipation

Despite this slight increase, gold is on track for a significant weekly loss, projected at 2%. The decline extends from the record highs near $2,430 per ounce seen earlier in April. Investors are particularly focused on the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, a key indicator for the Federal Reserve’s rate decisions, which is expected to show a steady rate at 0.3% month-over-month.

Economic Indicators Impacting Gold

The initial rise in gold prices was influenced by a drop in the U.S. dollar, which followed softer-than-expected U.S. GDP growth data showing an increase of just 1.1% annually in the first quarter.

However, a higher GDP price index, indicating stronger inflation pressures at 2.6% annually, led traders to adjust their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, tempering gains in gold prices.

Geopolitical and Economic Pressures

The lack of escalation in Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly the anticipated Iran-Israel conflict, also reduced the risk premium traditionally associated with gold.

Furthermore, market sentiment about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path has significantly impacted gold’s outlook. The CME Fedwatch tool now indicates that traders expect the Fed to begin cutting rates only by September or later in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Investors are now bracing for more immediate data points such as the core PCE Price Index, alongside personal income and spending figures. Personal income is anticipated to rise by 0.5% month-over-month, up from 0.3%, and personal spending is expected to show a decrease to 0.6% from 0.8%.

Additionally, the revised University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations are set for release, with sentiment holding steady at 77.9 and inflation expectations at 3.1%.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

On April 26, gold saw a slight increase in its value, reaching $2,335.79, marking a 0.22% rise. Currently, gold is trading just above its pivot point at $2,325.66, suggesting a tentative bullish stance in the short term. Immediate resistance for gold is found at $2,370.56, with further barriers at $2,418.45 and $2,463.94. If the price can breach these levels, it could indicate a strong upward momentum.

Conversely, support levels are set at $2,290.40, followed by $2,248.71 and $2,212.49. A drop below these could trigger a significant downturn in prices. Technical indicators reinforce this outlook, with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,340.08 slightly above the current price, suggesting mild resistance, while the 200-Day EMA at $2,273.08 offers robust support.

The market’s current configuration points towards a bullish scenario as long as prices remain above the pivot point of $2,325.66.

