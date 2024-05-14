Gold (XAU) Daily Forecast: Bullish Above $2338, Awaiting U.S. Inflation Data

Market Overview

Gold (XAU/USD) prices edged higher in Asian trading on Tuesday, recovering slightly from a 1.5% drop in the previous session. Gold rose to $2,343.60 per ounce. This marginal recovery comes ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which will provide critical insights into future interest rate decisions.

U.S. Inflation Data Anticipation

The Producer Price Index (PPI) is expected to show a 2.2% year-over-year increase for April, while the Core PPI is forecast to rise by 2.4%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to ease to 3.4% year-over-year, down from 3.5% in March, with Core CPI projected to decrease to 3.6% from 3.8%.

Geopolitical Tensions and Safe Haven Demand

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have temporarily boosted safe-haven demand for gold. For example, Israeli soldiers’ movements in Gaza and tensions with Hamas have raised concerns. However, de-escalation, particularly between Iran and Israel, may reduce this demand, exposing gold to pressures from high interest rates.

Impact of Higher-for-Longer Rates

High interest rates negatively impact gold by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. The Federal Reserve’s stance on maintaining rates until inflation shows more signs of easing, as highlighted by Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, puts additional pressure on gold prices. According to a Reuters poll, the Fed is likely to cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in September and by 50 basis points in 2024.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading at $2338.90, up 0.34%. The 4-hour chart shows the pivot point at $2334.65. Immediate resistance is at $2351.50, with further resistance levels at $2362.06 and $2379.06. Immediate support is at $2322.77, followed by $2307.12 and $2291.75. The 50-day EMA is $2332.44, while the 200-day EMA stands at $2299.62.

Gold has formed a bullish engulfing candle above $2334.65, followed by a double doji pattern, indicating a weakening downtrend. Additionally, gold has completed a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at around $2334, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The trend remains bullish above $2334.65; however, a break below this level could trigger significant selling pressure.

