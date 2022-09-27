Gold will keep losing its irrational luster

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Imagine telling gold bugs a decade ago that a pandemic, war in Europe and 8% U.S. inflation were coming. Instead of delivering a dream scenario for the precious metal, however, its price has dipped about 7% since September 2012 to around $1,635 an ounce. The next decade probably will bring more of the same.

Believers say gold has been a store of value for millennia and offers a hedge against inflation and societal problems. Despite the price recently hitting a two-year high, it has been an inferior hedge, and the opportunity costs have been high. An investment 10 years ago in the S&P 500 Index would have tripled.

While gold bulls worry about central banks debasing currencies by printing more, miners also keep extracting gold. About 205,000 tonnes worth some $11 trillion is held above ground and annual production has increased 26% since 2010, according to the World Gold Council. If the rate keeps growing, it could be a problem. The world’s population has expanded by only 14% over the same span and the rate will continue to slow, the United Nations estimates, which suggests that to keep gold prices stable will require avid backers to buy more of it.

The bigger problem is that unlike corporate profit or bond interest, gold generates nothing. Billionaire Warren Buffett pointed out that you could buy every acre of American cropland and 16 Exxon Mobils for the same price as all the gold in existence a decade ago. He also said the farmland would be a better bet, and it was. The oil company’s stock lagged the broader market, but even then its total shareholder return exceeded 50%.

For anyone fretting about inflation, farms shine brighter than gold. It has comfortably outperformed the yellow metal for 50 years, according to University of Illinois research, and its value rises alongside prices because the crop yields often sell for more. Buying cropland directly can be difficult, but pension funds are doing so and there are real estate investment trusts such as Farmland Partners that provide exposure.

Hyperinflation, societal breakdowns or the fashion industry could revive gold’s fortunes. Absent such twists of fate, however, gold is destined to lose more of its luster.

