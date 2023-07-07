Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Form Bullish Hammer for the Week

Gold Price Predictions Video for 10.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Weekly Technical Analysis

Gold markets initially fell during the course of the week, but found enough support just above the 50-Week EMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level to turn around and show signs of support. This is the 2nd week in a row where we’ve seen a bit of a hammer hanging around, therefore if we can break above both of these candlesticks, it’s likely that the market could go looking toward the $1950 level, possibly even the $2000 level after that. All things being equal, I think short-term pullbacks continue to attract attention, but the longer-term trader will have to be a little bit more patient.

Given enough time, we will make a bigger move, and I do think that the most likely of moves will be to the upside. However, if we were to break down below the 50-Week EMA, it opens up a move down to the $1800 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where we had recently launched higher from after the previous pullback. Nonetheless, I think this is a market that will continue to be noisy in general, but given enough time we will have to make a bigger decision. The fact that we have formed a couple of hammers in a row is typically a very bullish sign, therefore I think you have to think that the buyers are starting to step up and take advantage of any signs of value and of course support. Furthermore, there are a lot of concerns out there when it comes to the global economy, so a little bit of wealth preservation may be at play here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

