Gold on Weak Footing Ahead of PCE Numbers

Gold (CM:XAUUSD) has ticked lower by nearly 1.24% over the past week and remains largely unchanged over the past month. In contrast, silver’s (CM:XAGUSD) impressive run continues with a gain of nearly 16.4% over the past month. The next trajectory for the precious metals, though, hinges on the upcoming PCE (personal consumption expenditures) price index numbers.

Gold’s Weakness Caused by Profit Booking

The weakness in gold is largely a result of profit-booking by traders in recent weeks. Still, an opaque picture regarding the Fed’s next interest rate moves and safe-haven demand could ensure that the correction in gold prices does not persist.

Additionally, the upcoming core PCE numbers, the Fed’s favored inflation metric, will be a key decider for gold’s next trajectory. A strong PCE print could raise the specter of a hawkish Fed stance and dent gold’s appeal. A higher interest rate scenario makes gold less attractive to investors, as the yellow metal does not bear any interest.

Another factor playing a critical role for gold is the demand from central banks. In recent months, major central banks, including in China and India, have been on a gold-buying spree. Over the past year, the Reserve Bank of India has boosted its gold holdings by 27.5 tonnes to 822.1 tonnes. Curiously, the RBI recently moved more than 100 tonnes of gold from the U.K. to its domestic vaults.

What Is the Gold Price Forecast?

Meanwhile, a weak U.S. dollar is lending a bit of strength to gold, which has run up from around $1,800 per ounce in October to nearly $2,342 per ounce at present. Goldman Sachs anticipates the yellow metal to shine further to nearly $2,700 per ounce by the end of this year. The TipRanks Technical Analysis tool too is flashing a Buy signal for gold on a monthly timeframe. This indicates that the broader upward momentum in gold prices may still be intact.

