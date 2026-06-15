Gold Is Testing Its 200-Day SMA—These 3 Mining Stocks Are the Play

Gold is at an inflection point. After a historic run that took the metal above $5,300 per ounce in January 2025, spot prices have fallen below the 200-day simple moving average and briefly below $4,100.

J.P. Morgan's head of base and precious metals research recently described gold’s move as a "sideways plod," with investor attention fading amid concerns that the Fed might have to respond to energy-driven inflation with rate hikes.

Gold is also under pressure because at least two central banks (Turkey and India) have sold a portion of their physical gold to prop up their currencies, which are being ravaged by inflation.

Why Gold's Pullback Could Create Opportunity

Gold's pullback, as frustrating as it may be to speculators, is historically constructive to the long-term case. When gold tests its 200-day simple moving average, one of two things happens: price bounces and momentum resets, setting the stage for the next leg higher—or price breaks down briefly and flushes weak hands before recovering.

However, volatility like this often keeps investors away from physical gold. The good news is that both outcomes tend to reward gold miners. In particular, the ones with the lowest all-in sustaining costs, cleanest balance sheets, and enough operational leverage to benefit when margins expand again. Here are three names built for both scenarios.

Agnico Eagle Mines: The Cost Discipline Standard-Bearer

When it comes to senior gold producers, cost discipline is the ultimate differentiator—and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) is a benchmark in that regard. The company posted full-year 2025 AISC (all-in sustaining cost) of $1,339 per ounce (revised to $1,313 under its updated cost composition methodology), against an average realized gold price of $3,453 per ounce.

That spread gives Agnico margins most producers would envy. That advantage showed up in record annual free cash flow of $4.4 billion.

The 2026 guidance range of $1,400–$1,550 per ounce in AISC looks conservative relative to where gold is trading today. Even as gold pulls back toward the $4,000 level, Agnico's cost structure keeps it comfortably profitable, while higher-cost peers feel the squeeze.

Geography is part of the story, too. The majority of Agnico's production comes from Canada—Nunavut, Ontario, and Quebec—with additional assets in Finland and Mexico. That portfolio carries a geopolitical stability premium that investors have increasingly been willing to pay. In a world where supply-chain risk and resource nationalism are live concerns for miners operating in West Africa or Latin America, Agnico's Canadian foundation is a genuine differentiator, not just marketing language.

The company trades at around 15x earnings and 12x forward earnings. Both numbers are discounts to the S&P 500 and, more significantly, to the company’s historic average. Analysts are bullish, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a $236.08 price target, representing 45% upside as of this writing.

Royal Gold: Gold Exposure Without the Shovel

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) isn’t a miner. But the company’s streaming and royalty model has structural advantages that are independent of gold’s spot price. Where a traditional miner faces rising labor costs, fuel expenses, and operational risks, Royal Gold simply receives a contractual percentage of production or purchases metal at a fixed price. The company's AISC is effectively zero in the conventional sense; its "cost" is the upfront capital deployed to acquire streams and royalties.

The 2025 results demonstrated what that model looks like in a high-gold-price environment. Revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time, a 43% jump from 2024, while record operating cash flow came in at $704.8 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin runs above 80%. Q1 2026 was even stronger—revenue hit $469 million for a single quarter, up 143% year-over-year, as the full contribution from its acquisitions of Sandstorm Gold and Horizon Copper came through for the first time.

The royalty model also means Royal Gold holds up better in a gold downdraft. Fixed-cost streaming agreements insulate it from mine-level cost inflation, and its diversified portfolio spread across four continents limits single-asset exposure. Gold still drove 71% of revenue in Q1 2026, giving investors meaningful leverage to the metal's price.

For investors who believe that gold will continue to trade below its 200-day SMA before reversing, Royal Gold offers the best risk-adjusted way to stay long the gold thesis without holding the most operationally vulnerable names. Analysts give RGLD a consensus price target of $280.70, which would be an increase of about 41.8%.

Kinross Gold (KGC): Higher Beta for the Bulls

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) is the name for investors who believe in a bullish reversal in gold prices. In 2025, Kinross produced 2.15 million attributable gold equivalent ounces at AISC of $1,372 per ounce while generating full-year revenue of $4.85 billion. Q4 attributable free cash flow hit a record $769.4 million, and management used the strength to reduce debt, which included redeeming $500 million in 2027 notes and raising its dividend by 17%.

The balance sheet transformation is notable. A few years ago, Kinross carried meaningful balance sheet risk and elevated costs relative to senior peers.

That's no longer the case. As of Q1 2026, the company held $780 million in cash with $450 million in additional liquidity. Record AISC margins of more than $3,000 per ounce in Q1 2026, against realized prices north of $4,800, show what the business looks like when gold glitters.

About 70% of the company’s production comes from the Americas, which reduces geopolitical risk relative to peers with heavier exposure to West Africa.

The Great Bear project in Ontario provides a credible, long-dated growth option as the company advances it toward a production decision.

KGC has a forward P/E of around 8x and has a consensus price target of $38.81, which would be a 61% increase from the stock’s closing price on June 10.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.