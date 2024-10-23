Gold Terra Secures Funding and Enhances Investor Relations

Gold Terra Resource (TSE:YGT) has released an update.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$572,500 to fund exploration activities at its Con Mine properties. The company will use the proceeds for drilling efforts to enhance its gold resource base and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, Gold Terra has engaged Trunice Capital to boost investor relations, granting stock options as part of the agreement.

For further insights into TSE:YGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.