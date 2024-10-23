News & Insights

Gold Terra Secures Funding and Enhances Investor Relations

October 23, 2024 — 08:03 pm EDT

Gold Terra Resource (TSE:YGT) has released an update.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$572,500 to fund exploration activities at its Con Mine properties. The company will use the proceeds for drilling efforts to enhance its gold resource base and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, Gold Terra has engaged Trunice Capital to boost investor relations, granting stock options as part of the agreement.

