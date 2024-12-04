Gold Terra Resource Closes Private Placement Round

Gold Terra Resource (TSE:YGT) has released an update.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. has closed a non-flow-through portion of its private placement, raising C$510,000 through the sale of 10.2 million common shares. The proceeds will fund exploration and drilling on the Con Mine Option property and the Campbell shear target area. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s exploration activities and develop high-grade assets.

