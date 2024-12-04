News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Terra Resource Closes Private Placement Round

December 04, 2024 — 07:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Terra Resource (TSE:YGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gold Terra Resource Corp. has closed a non-flow-through portion of its private placement, raising C$510,000 through the sale of 10.2 million common shares. The proceeds will fund exploration and drilling on the Con Mine Option property and the Campbell shear target area. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s exploration activities and develop high-grade assets.

For further insights into TSE:YGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.