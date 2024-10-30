Gold Terra Launches Private Placement for Exploration

Gold Terra Resource (TSE:YGT) has released an update.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $2.6 million through the issuance of common and charity flow-through shares. The funds will support exploration and drilling efforts at the Con Mine Option property and other corporate initiatives. Key investors, including Eric Sprott, have already committed to the offering.

