Gold Terra Advances Deep Drilling, Hits Gold

Gold Terra Resource (TSE:YGT) has released an update.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. has reported significant progress in drilling at their Con Mine Option Property, with drill hole GTCM24-056 reaching a depth of 2,265 metres, nearing the high-grade Campbell Shear zone. New gold mineralization has been encountered, including grades up to 13.90 g/t Au, indicating potential below the historic workings. The company’s strategy includes drilling wedge holes off the main hole to cost-effectively explore the extension of the mineralized zone.

