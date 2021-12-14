Gold, tech stocks drag Australian shares lower

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in gold stocks due to weakness in bullion prices, while technology heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% to 7,344.80 by 2343 GMT, after closing almost flat in the previous session.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 2.4% after bullion prices fell nearly 1% overnight on expectations for an early interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. GOL/

Evolution Mining EVN.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX were the top two losers in the sub-index, shedding 4.9% and 3.3% respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell as much as 1.9%, tracking the Nasdaq's .IXIC weaker finish overnight as a jump in U.S. producer prices solidified expectations for sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes. .N

Sector major Afterpay APT.AX dropped 2.4%, while Altium Ltd ALU.AX was trading 2% lower.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 0.3% after the International Energy Agency said the Omicron coronavirus variant was set to dent global demand recovery. O/R

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.4% with the big four banks gaining between 0.7% and 0.1%.

In corporate news, retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX said it would not support a buyout bid from grocer Woolworths WOW.AX for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries API.AX, in a bid to thwart Woolies' rival approach for the drugstore chain.

In New Zealand, the benchmark stock index .NZ50 fell 0.6% to 12,847.46 and was on track for a second straight session of losses.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will continue to raise the official cash rate and expects that it will eventually go above its neutral rate, Governor Adrian Orr said.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.