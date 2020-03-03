Gold surges over 3% after U.S. Fed's emergency rate cut

By Swati Verma

March 3 (Reuters) - Gold surged over 3% on Tuesday as the U.S. central bank cut interest rates to help cushion the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak and on expectations of policy easing by other major banks.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 2.8% to $1,634.50 an ounce by 10:51 EST (1551 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 2.6% to $1,635.60.

Prices earlier soared as much as 3.3% after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

"Clearly the Fed delivered a very strong signal that they are ready to support the U.S. economy against the growing threat of the virus and this is quite a green light for other central banks to do the same," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Stock markets also jumped after the Fed said it is cutting rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%. Markets now eye Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 1100 EST (1600 GMT).

"An intermeeting cut, the first since 2008, also sends a message that the Fed is all-hands on deck," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"This should be positive for equities and positive for gold, at least short term, with rates lower and potentially other central bank action on the way."

Group of Seven finance officials said earlier on Tuesday they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable global growth and safeguard against downside risks posed by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and also weigh on U.S. yields and the dollar, in which gold is priced.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.4% to its lowest in nearly 2 months against a basket of currencies. USD/

Gold prices slumped more than 4.5% on Friday amid a broader market sell-off but have recovered since.

"Gold is back above the $1,600 an ounce level and could be poised for another run towards the $1,700 level once governments announce the details to the major fiscal stimulus response," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at broker OANDA, in a note.

Among other precious metals, palladium XPD= fell 0.6% to $2,508.75 per ounce, silver XAG= jumped 3.4% to $17.29 and platinum XPT= climbed 1.6% to $873.77 per ounce.

World finance officials plot 'powerful and timely' response to beat coronavirusID:nL4N2AW2GJ

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.