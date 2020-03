Gold surges 2% after Fed unveils new stimulus plans

By Brijesh Patel

March 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices soared more than 2% on Monday, shrugging off early losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve mounted aggressive new steps to combat the economic impact from coronavirus outbreak, boosting investors sentiment.

The U.S. central bank said it would begin backstopping an unprecedented range of credit for households, small businesses and major employers in an effort to offset the "severe disruptions" caused by the coronarvirus outbreak.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1.7% at $1,522.49 an ounce by 10:23 a.m. EDT (1423 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 surged 2.8% to $1,526.10 an ounce.

"The Fed unveiled its biggest cannon seen to date - even bigger than in the great financial crisis," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"The market reacted instantly with equities and gold soaring behind the Fed's new 'Draghi' approach. However, the acid test here is whether this optimism will hold for more than one day."

U.S. stock index futures surged more than 3%, while the dollar .DXY fell over 1% against major currencies after the Fed's latest announcement. MKTS/GLOBUSD/

After already aggressively easing monetary policy this month, including sending interest rates to near zero, the U.S. central bank said it would now lend against student loans and credit card loans as well as buy bonds of larger employers.

Major central banks around the world rolled out a wave of fiscal and monetary measures to stem the economic damage from the virus, which has infected more than 300,000 worldwide.

Gold has dropped more than 4% so far this month, tracking its worst month in over three years, as a collapse in stock markets drove investors to liquidate bullion to meet margin calls and to keep their money in cash.

"When you're seeing so much wiped off the stock market on a regular basis, the shortfall has to be made up somehow and gold remains the favoured option," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

"So far, $1,450 has provided a floor, but the trend is against it and sellers aren't easing up."

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, fell 1.5% to 908.19 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XPD= jumped 1.8% to $12.81 an ounce, on track for its third straight session of gains.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $613.02 per ounce, while palladium XPD= eased 0.2% to $1,638.95.

