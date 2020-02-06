Gold supported by escalating coronavirus worries

(Adds quotes, updates prices) * China to halve some U.S. tariffs from Feb. 14 * Spot gold could rise into $1,564-$1,570 range -technicals * Platinum slips from one-week high By Swati Verma Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as mounting concern over the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy sent investors fleeing into the safety of bullion, overlooking China's decision to halve tariffs on some U.S. goods. Spot gold gained 0.5% to $1,564.81 an ounce by 1048 GMT, having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since Jan. 21 at $1,546.90. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,568.60. "There is a fundamental demand for gold based on expectations of a slowdown in economic growth due to the virus outbreak and there is also support from central banks keeping rates low," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. Buyers are returning to the market after finding some confidence from gold managing to hold on to support around $1,550, Hansen added. Spot gold could rise into a range of $1,564 to $1,570 after stabilising around a support at $1,549, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C] The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped to 563, with experts stepping up efforts to combat a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world. [nL4N2A6068] The World Health Organization on Wednesday played down reports of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new virus. [nL8N2A5414] "Globally, people are looking at the coronavirus more than anything else and also how that would affect the global economy. That is supporting gold," said Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central. "It (the cutting of tariffs) is countered by how the virus is going to affect the economy, businesses and China's GDP." China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year. The move comes after Beijing and Washington signed a Phase 1 deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies. [nL4N2A61K6][nL1N2A41E9] In other precious metals, palladium steadied at $2,430.88 an ounce and silver gained 1.2% to $17.80. Platinum eased by 0.4% to $977.76 after touching a one-week high of $987.60. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX)

